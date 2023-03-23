A person can only put lipstick on a pig for so long before coming to a conclusion it is still a pig.
Fortunately, Ladysmith School District voters concluded it was time for some improvements at the two building campuses. All a person had to do was look at all the leaking ceilings, sinking foundations and flooding floors.
It finally was time to rip off the adhesive bandage and fix things right, so they last. One might say it had become cheaper to just buy a new pig than keep putting lipstick on the old one.
After a year of planning for a $21 million referendum and another year of strategizing for construction, ground was finally broken on the project last week. With students and staff away for a week on Spring Break, crews got to work. Ground was thawed. Roads to project sites were roughed in. Asbestos was abated. The time had come.
While other school districts are building new, Ladysmith school staff and students did their best year after year maneuvering around a maze of buckets that caught roof leaks at every rain and spring thaw. They coped to ignore noise that penetrated paper-thin walls from the classrooms next door. They wore t-shirts in the hot rooms. They wore hats and coats in the cold rooms. This went on from one hour to the next. They dodged potholes in roadways and parking lots. They played on athletic facilities that were more swamp and quagmire than diamond and gridiron.
The school is now past the endless meetings, number-crunching lectures and tedious slideshow presentations. Now, the rubber meets the road.
Yes, the referendum will provide much-needed updates for school buildings. It will also help provide state-of-the art facilities that will help retain students and staff. It is a non-zero sum game when gains and losses can be made by all involved without it affecting anyone else. As such this can be a “win-win” situation where both “players” can gain something without anyone actually losing something. It is mutually beneficial.
Most homeowners wouldn’t think of living in a house that hasn’t been updated since before the invention of the Internet, yet students and staff are expected to spend eight and often more hours a day in a building of this outdated quality. A homeowner also wouldn’t allow roof leaks, inadequate heat and holes in the yard. Most would do something about it.
School leaders acted. Electors voted their conscience. It was the right choice to make.
There will be some growing pains in the coming year. The auditorium stage is now the library. Outdoor construction may be distracting.
In many ways the referendum was less about what staff and students would get. It became more about what might happen if the vote failed.
It was time to move forward and put away the lipstick.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff
(0) comments
