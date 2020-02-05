At most government meetings it is hard to rally enough people together to have a good game of checkers.
The Rusk County Board found itself at a rare event last week when it was confronted at a meeting by nearly 100 area residents concerned about a non-binding resolution to designate Rusk County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Also known as a “gun sanctuary” these types of measures refer to states, counties or localities that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures perceived as violative of the Second Amendment such as universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans and red flag laws.
So far in Wisconsin similar measures have been adopted in Florence County and city of Merrill. Now add Rusk County to the list, well, sort of.
While the recently adopted Rusk County resolution declares this area to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, the county board struck the portion of the proposal that actually declares it to be a Second Amendment County. The county board also pulled more teeth from the resolution by striking its support of the sheriff to exercise sound discretion to not enforce an unconstitutional firearms law. It also defanged the resolution further by striking the part that calls for appropriating funds for any enforcement of such laws.
The resolution is not a legally binding action, but it does put the county on record opposing laws that could lead to tighter gun control. However, in the end it is all bark and no bite.
The resolution’s passage isn’t a complete surprise in this strongly conservative northern Wisconsin county. That so many people showed up to express their first amendment right that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances — rights that one might say are trampled on more than any others in the Bill of Rights — was.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
