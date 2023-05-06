It seems there are better ways of addressing a workforce shortage than the shortsighted bill being floated by two Wisconsin state legislators.
Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated this week for cosponsors by a pair of Republican state lawmakers.
Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in the state. The bill would broaden that to also include workers ages 14 to 17. They could only then serve to seated customers, not drinkers who are at the bar.
The current age limit on serving alcohol “causes workforce issues due to an establishment’s underage employees only being able to do part of their job,” the bill sponsors Sen. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, and Rep. Chanz Green, of Grandview, said in a circulated memo seeking cosponsors.
They said their idea “creates a simple solution” to the state’s workforce shortage problems in the food and beverage industry. The bill requires the licensed operator of the bar or restaurant be on the premises and supervising.
Although no one under the age of 21 can legally drink alcohol, minors of any age in Wisconsin can drink in bars and restaurants if they are with their parents.
Current Wisconsin law requires wait staff to be 18 or older to serve alcohol to restaurant and bar customers, but this week’s proposed legislation would broaden that age limit to include 14-17-year-olds.
If the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Wisconsin would be the only state in the country to allow teen workers under the age of 16 to serve alcohol, according to the National Institutes of Health. Only two states in the country, Maine and West Virginia, allow bar and restaurant employees under the age 18 to serve alcohol.
Current Wisconsin law allows 14-year-olds to be employed in “most” occupations, and children as young as 12 are permitted to work in certain industries, including agriculture, street trades, like newspaper delivery, at school sporting events, and as golf caddies, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development.
The move comes amid a seeming broader push across the country to roll back child labor laws.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said that there’s a “structural labor shortage” happening right now. That’s due to early retirement, deaths from COVID, and not enough immigration, he said.
There are still just under 4 million fewer people available to work than employers want to hire. Hiring younger workers to fill open roles has historically been a common practice during labor shortages, and here the nation is again.
The proposed new Wisconsin legislation is part of a troubling trend toward having younger and younger children serving products with age restrictions set through prior government legislation.
Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, signed two house bills that aimd to help address staffing shortages at alcohol wholesalers. Minors as young as 16 in Michigan can now work at businesses that sell alcohol and handle the alcohol that’s sold. One bill reduced the working-age at alcohol wholesalers from 18 to 16, according to the governor’s office. Another gives minors work permits for employment at places where alcoholic beverages are distributed.
In Iowa last month, senators voted on a bill that allows 14-year-olds to work six-hour night shifts and 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol. Arkansas, Ohio and Minnesota have also passed bills that fail to protect teenage workers
Working youth are more likely to get injured because of their inexperience. They are more likely to be tempted to make poor decisions.
Instead of increasing funding to build more affordable housing or providing additional funding for schools to help address the workforce shortage, shortsighted lawmakers not only in Wisconsin but across the nation are turning to the easiest target audience to exploit. Children. They are the easiest to give orders and the cast least likely to complain about their wages, working conditions and position in life.
The bill must first be endorsed by enough lawmakers to be assigned a number. If that occurs it must pass both the Wisconsin State Senate and Wisconsin State Senate before it can be forwarded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.
— Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
