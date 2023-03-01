Representative Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) and Senator Duey Strobel (R-Saukville) are circulating a co-sponsorship memo on a bill that would reverse a 2002 Supreme Court decision requiring that a court act on an open records case before considering if attorney’s fees can be awarded to the requester. It would reverse the court’s conservative majority decision that held that if government bodies turn over records voluntarily, after being sued but before a judge takes action, the requesters have not prevailed under the law and can no longer seek attorneys fees.
A recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion, Friends of Frame Park, U.A. v. City of Waukesha held that if a governmental entity releases records after a suit has been filed, but before a court has acted on the case the requester is not entitled to seek attorney’s fees. Prior to the decision a court could determine if the actions of the requester that lead to the release of the record had in large part resulted in the records release.
The proposed legislation would reverse the Friends of Frame Park, U.A. v. City of Waukesha decision by allowing a judge to decide regardless of the outcome of the suit whether the requester is entitled to attorney’s fees. This standard is substantially similar to the standard that applies for a requester to obtain attorney fees and costs under the federal Freedom of Information Act.
Essentially, the Republican measure would lift those limits and allow requesters of public records to recover attorney’s fees if a judge determines the requester’s lawsuit was a substantial factor in the records’ release.
“This legislation is critical to ensuring our public records law functions as intended when a government actor gets taken to court for failing to comply with the law,” Stroebel, R-Town of Cedarburg, said in a statement.
Government transparency advocates who characterized the 2022 Supreme Court ruling as gutting the spirit of the state’s public records law.
“Absent the restoration of longstanding precedent this bill would achieve, the taxpayer-funded entities who have shown a tendency for flouting public records requests could be further emboldened to skirt the law,” Strobel stated.
The proposal was drafted in conjunction with the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a nonprofit conservative law firm based in Milwaukee founded by lawyer Rick Esenberg. It is legislation both Democrats and Republicans should be able to agree on for the sake of transparency in government and the public’s right to know.
Common sense would lead most to think Republicans proposing legislation aimed at overturning a conservative state supreme court decision on public records might make friends across the aisle in the state capitol. Sadly, not so fast.
As of Friday, Feb. 24, there were 19 Republicans and one Democrat signed on to co-sponsor the legislation. However, the number of co-sponsors was growing with Wis. Assembly District 87 Rep. Jim Edming adding his name to the list this week.
The deadline to sign-on as a co-sponsor was Tuesday, Feb. 28.
This proposal is supported by the Wisconsin Newspapers Association, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Wisconsin Transparency Project and Americans for Prosperity – WI.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
