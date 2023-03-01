Representative Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) and Senator Duey Strobel (R-Saukville) are circulating a co-sponsorship memo on a bill that would reverse a 2002 Supreme Court decision requiring that a court act on an open records case before considering if attorney’s fees can be awarded to the requester. It would reverse the court’s conservative majority decision that held that if government bodies turn over records voluntarily, after being sued but before a judge takes action, the requesters have not prevailed under the law and can no longer seek attorneys fees.

A recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion, Friends of Frame Park, U.A. v. City of Waukesha held that if a governmental entity releases records after a suit has been filed, but before a court has acted on the case the requester is not entitled to seek attorney’s fees. Prior to the decision a court could determine if the actions of the requester that lead to the release of the record had in large part resulted in the records release.

