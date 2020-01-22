It’s quite the sight to have elk back in the ecosystem of northern Wisconsin. Now, residents must learn how to co-exist with these great beasts.
A lot has changed since elk last roamed these woods. Logging has opened up vast acres for human life. Roads have sectioned vast forests. Thousands more live up north than a century ago. Humanity’s footprint has expanded, squeezing out land once territory to elk and countless other creatures.
Although reintroduced to these parts in recent years, these great beasts are even more at risk than when humans first wiped them from existence here. For example, a hunter mistakenly shot two elk while hunting deer last November. Not long after, an elk was found dead in Rusk County, likely after it ate corn put out by a landowner who was only trying to help wildlife during the winter months. The animal died from rumen acidosis, a direct result from eating the corn.
Once widespread in Wisconsin and across North America, elk were eliminated from the state in the 1880s due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss. Over 130 years later, they once again live in the central and northern forest regions of the state. From a population of 25 elk reintroduced in 1995, and with the help of a second reintroduction efforts that started in 2015, the state’s total elk population is quickly approaching 400 animals.
Humans and elk can coexist, but more tools are needed to avoid the sad demises these animals faced.
Despite years of deer hunting in the state, more educational campaigns will help hunters immediately spot the obvious differences between whitetails and elk and know not to pull the trigger.
More education is needed also to prevent killing the elk and deer with kindness, as happened with a recent landowner in Rusk County. Never feed deer a pure corn diet as the high starch content of corn can cause high acidity in the rumen which kills microorganisms necessary for digesting food.
Elk survived for centuries with little human intervention, and will likely continue for centuries after people are gone. Now that these beasts are back, let’s not ruin a good thing again. Before heading into the wild, know the difference. Before trying to help, become familiar with how to do so. Also understand, human intervention probably isn’t necessary.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.