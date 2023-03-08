The closely watched Wisconsin State Supreme Court race is very important with the two main political parties funneling in money to help their side.
One candidate is strongly favored by liberals and the other is strongly favored by conservatives.
Despite the state’s highest court’s majority at stake, the casual voter may not be aware where candidates stand on the issues.
Sadly, the candidates appear headed toward meeting just once on the same stage in a face-to-face televised debate. In a statement, the State Bar of Wisconsin said the debate will feature a “traditional” format “with opening statements, timed answers/rebuttals, and closing statements.”
Having only one chance to compare and contrast candidates’s comments and rebuttals makes it difficult for voters to decide for themselves which should get their vote.
This week, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Judge Janet Protasiewicz released their respective debate schedules for the weeks ahead. The candidates have other public forums on their schedules, but only one date is currently shared by both — the State Bar of Wisconsin’s debate on March 21. It is also being sponsored bt WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com.
There are significant issues that could be decided by the state’s highest court with its idealogical leaning for the next two years to be decided. Conservative justices currently hold a 4-3 majority on the high court with the next election in 2025.
This race has attracted widespread media attention, as it will determine the ideological balance of the court for at least the next two years. The outcome could determine how the court rules on future cases involving abortion rights, voting rights and redrawing of legislative maps. It could play a role in the 2024 presidential election and have the final say on other state issues as the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor’s office continue to clash.
Conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is stepping down, creating the open spot Kelly and Protasiewicz want.
Since the primary campaigns began, groups on both sides have been pouring money into the contest.
The key for voters is to choose the candidate who will uphold the Constitution, rather than legislate from the bench. The race is already the most-expensive judicial election ever in American history.
On March 21 the candidates will have their say when they are scheduled for one televised debate. On April 4, the polls will open the voters will have the final say.
Polls opening in less than a month. Between now and then will come dates to register, request ballots and vote early.
Check with your local municipal clerk for the exact dates.
Be engaged. Do your research. Cast your vote. Make a difference.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
