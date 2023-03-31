The Ladysmith School District and many other school systems across the state and country last week were the unfortunate targets of a terrible hoax often referred to as swatting.

Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency services provider into sending a police or other response team to another person’s address. The latest trend seems to have focused on schools with Iowa the victims two weeks ago, Wisconsin last week and this week Massachusetts with police citing 28 known cases so far.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.