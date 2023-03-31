The Ladysmith School District and many other school systems across the state and country last week were the unfortunate targets of a terrible hoax often referred to as swatting.
Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency services provider into sending a police or other response team to another person’s address. The latest trend seems to have focused on schools with Iowa the victims two weeks ago, Wisconsin last week and this week Massachusetts with police citing 28 known cases so far.
Other states have experienced similar calls in recent months including Colorado, Minnesota and Illinois. These calls are not credible, and there is no reason for concern at this time.
Despite the calls being fake, the situations feel very real.
The false reports generate lockdowns and dramatic police responses. They can even result in damage and injury
As law enforcement immediately responded in February, to a school swatting threat in Saginaw, Mich., officers forced entry into a school by ramming a police cruiser through the front door due to the doors being locked.
A false call does not generate any less of a response or make it any less serious.
In many cases, the swatting calls are made to law enforcement with school officials unaware until a massive police presence arrives at the school. It is best to be safe, but someone can be sorry in times like this
For some, including Ladysmith, last week’s swatting case wasn’t its first. Last year, a swatting case reported a bomb threat and the building was evacuated. Last week, a false report of a shooting incident was phoned to police.
Fortunately, Ladysmith schools and police have reached an agreement to have an officer in buildings. In seconds, the police department was able to communicate with the school and conclude there was no threat.
Law enforcement is working at the local, state and federal levels to investigate the calls, but it is likely they may have come from outside the United States. Then what can anyone do.
In October, NPR and Wired magazine separately traced dozens of school swatting calls back to a service called TextNow, an online platform that allows internet users around the world to make anonymous calls using U.S. numbers, providing only an email address to gain access. An FBI memo obtained by Wired shows that at least one swatting call came from a TextNow user whose internet signal came from a service owned by the Ethiopian government. NPR also found local investigations linking 80 calls to a single Ethiopia-linked number in a single day.
An emergency personnel’s demeanor at the school last week was the perfect response. Upon hearing the report the school might be under siege, the officer only had to look around and immediately see everything was OK. At that moment, the new agreement to return a police officer to Ladysmith schools in a resource position paid for itself.
Can’t beat that response.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.