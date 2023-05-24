Memorial Day observances will take place this weekend, giving many an opportunity to display their utmost respect for those lost souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The meaning of Memorial Day is often lost amid the hoopla of family get-togethers and backyard barbecues over a 3-day weekend some superficially consider the unofficial start of the summer vacation season.
Yes, it is a day off work and school, but it is more than that.
Three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often referred to as Decoration Day. It was then also designated to be recognized on the last Monday in May.
In observance of this holiday, many visit cemeteries and memorials, and volunteers often place American flags on graves at national cemeteries. Similar scenes play out well-known sites and other relatively locations dotting thousands of small town communities across the nation.
Prominent English author George Eliot once wrote, “Our dead are never dead to us until we have forgotten them.”
So, many refuse to let this happen.
Members of veterans service organizations and the general public will make the rounds this weekend to ensure the memory of those lost to military service are never forgotten. They will muster early, and then fan out for Memorial Day observances around their local communities.
Rifle shots crack. A wreath falls. A wreath is laid. Taps plays. Hands salute. Hands cover hearts. The Pledge is recited. Heads bow. A moment of silence.
Sadly, this honor will be replayed again and again at numerous Memorial Day services. Proudly, we will thank fallen service members for protecting the life and liberty we continue to enjoy.
Most of the World War II veterans who proudly served this nation and kept their comrades’ memories alive for decades have passed. Those rising through the ranks are now well into their 70s with a few in their 80s, yet they still make rounds through Ladysmith, Hawkins, Bruce, Weyerhaeuser, Flambeau, Conrath, Sheldon, Exeland, Holcombe, Birchwood, Winter and surrounding areas. Age hasn’t made this type of enduring commitment any easier for these extremely proud veterans. Their perseverance is equally deserving of appreciation and gratitude, and fortunately many do turn out to thank those who fought in war and also to pay respect to the ones who did not return from battle.
Their passion and dedication, as well as that of those who arrive to witness these impressive tributes, are emotionally powerful vigils to behold. These observances are held to honor the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve freedom.
The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. As Moment of Remembrance founder Carmella LaSpada states: “It’s a way we can all help put the memorial back in Memorial Day.”
A portion of the Memorial Day Order dating to May 5, 1868, that appears on bronze plaques in several national cemeteries, reads: If other eyes grow dull and other hands slack, and other hearts cold in the solemn trust, ours shall keep it well as long as the light and warmth of life remains in us. Let us, then, at the time appointed, gather around their sacred remains and garland the passionless mounds above them with choicest flowers of springtime; let us raise above them the dear old flag they saved from dishonor; let us in this solemn presence renew our pledges to aid and assist those whom they have left among us as sacred charges upon the nation’s gratitude—the soldier’s and sailor’s widow and orphan.
Memorial Day is set aside to show those who served they will always be remembered.
Prominent American author Mitch Albom wrote, “Death ends a life, not a relationship.”
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
