A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday for the two officers killed Saturday in Barron County.
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed in a shooting while conducting a traffic stop.
The vigil for them will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. First St., in Cameron. Each light in the darkness will be a light remembering Breidenbach’s and Scheel’s memberships in their communities and contributions to public safety.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the stop was based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver, who has been identified as Glenn Douglas Perry, 50.
During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. Breidenbach and Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the officers’ families as they mourn their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice. As they grieve, we grieve.
It was six years ago, when the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department lost Deputy Dan Glaze to a senseless killing at the hands of a subject now sentenced to life in prison for the incident.
This week, the Cameron and Chetek communities will come together not only in grief, but in strength to show their support of friends, families, neighbors and loved ones.
There is some comfort in each other in feeling the same loss, and maybe those in attendance and in spirit come away stronger as a community through wrapping their arms around the families of the fallen officers.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund formally announced on April 5 there are 556 names of U.S. law enforcement officers being added to the memorial this year who have died in the line of duty. The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and properly dedicated during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between Fourth and Seventh streets in Washington, DC, at 8 p.m., on May 13.
Each May 13, during National Police Week, an estimated 30,000 people attend the Candlelight Vigil ceremony in Washington, D.C., including surviving family members, friends, law enforcement colleagues, and others. The event brings people together from across the country to honor the officers and be surrounded by strength in remembering their service and ultimate sacrifice.
Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel would like to know they were a part of a good community that respected and loved them. They were protecting their communities that day and helping their fellow citizens. That is what law enforcement officers do. That is why they deserve our respect.
The 2023 “Roll Call of Heroes” features the names of official Line-of-Duty Fallen Heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The names of 224 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers who died in the line-of-duty in 2022 will be inscribed this year. The total number of line-of-duty deaths in 2022 represents a dramatic 64% reduction in officer deaths compared to 2021. The massive decrease in line-of-duty deaths for 2022 is almost entirely related to a significant reduction in Covid-19 deaths.
An additional 332 officers who died in previous years (before 2022), will also have their names inscribed this year. Their sacrifice is now being recognized after the Memorial Fund’s research staff confirmed the circumstances of their death and their record of law enforcement service. Many of their stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.
With these additions, there will now be 23,785 officers’ names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and campus and military police agencies.
“This year, the names of 556 fallen officers will be added to the Memorial. 556 lives cut short as they risked their lives, working to make things safer for the community and people that they served,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “It’s a solemn reminder to the nation that each day is fragile. Not a moment goes by where we forget our brave men and women in blue for the ultimate sacrifice they have given. Their memory lives on.”
The names of the 556 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at the Roll Call of Heroes, 2023 at https://nleomf.org/memorial/facts-figures/roll-call-of-heroes/. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.