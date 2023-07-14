I’d like to buy a vowel.
The governor didn’t quite go that far before signing the new biennium state budget last week, unless a number qualifies as a letter.
When approving the state’s biennial budget, Gov. Tony Evers exercised Wisconsin’s uniquely expansive “partial veto” that allows the governor to surgically remove words, phrases and individual numbers or letters from appropriations bills when signing them into law. Through the creative stroke of a pen, Evers signed off on raising public school funding for the next 400 years. State law allowed Evers, a Democrat, to strike words and digits from a revenue hike proposed until 2025, instead locking in the funds till 2425. Evers took the $325 a year increase applied to the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years as proposed by Republicans in the legislature and deleted the “20” to make the end date “2425.”
Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos, a Republican, called it “an unprecedented brand-new way to screw the taxpayer”.
Evers, on the other hand, stated in his veto message, “I have often said that what is best for our kids is what is best for our state.
It’s an act of gamesmanship between the governor and Legislature, as lawmakers try to craft bills in a way that are largely immune from creative vetoes. Call the governor’s partial veto what you like, but Evers found an astonishing way to create an increase in new revenue for more than 400 years.
Now, who is going to pay for it?
In all, Evers made more than 50 line-item vetoes to the budget, describing the version sent to him by the Republican-led legislature “imperfect and incomplete.”
The governor’s partial veto gives too much power to an individual to fabricate laws that were never intended.
A 1930 amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution created the governor’s partial veto power. The amendment provided that “Appropriation bills may be approved in whole or in part by the governor, and the part approved shall become law.” This language remained unchanged for 60 years. In 1990, the voters amended the constitution to provide that “In approving an appropriation bill in part, the governor may not create a new word by rejecting individual letters in the words of the enrolled bill.”This amendment prohibited the governor from striking letters in a bill to create an entirely new word, a practice started by Governor Anthony Earl (1983-87), a Democrat, and continued by Governor Tommy Thompson (1987-2001), a Republican. In 2008, the voters again amended the constitution to prohibit the governor from creating “a new sentence by combining parts of two or more sentences of the enrolled bill.” The governor could still veto an entire sentence, or parts within a sentence, but could no longer create an entirely new sentence from parts of two or more sentences
For the first 40 years after the creation of the governor’s partial veto power, the partial veto was rarely used. Aside from the 1931 and 1933 biennial budget bills, in which there were 12 partial vetoes, subsequent governors either did not partially veto any provisions or partially vetoed only one or two provisions in budget bills until the 1969 legislative session. In that session, former Governor Warren Knowles (1965-71), a Republican, partially vetoed 27 provisions in the 1969 biennial budget bill. From that time on, the partial veto became a powerful tool for governors to alter and rewrite appropriation bills, reaching a high of 457 partial vetoes by Thompson in the 1991 biennial budget bill.
The partial veto power is ripe for abuse of power, and voters can see that.
In 2000, voters prohibited what was known as the “Vanna White” veto, which allowed governors to strike individual letters within words to create new meaning. Eight years later, the constitution was amended again to outlaw the “Frankenstein veto,” when the governor at the time struck words in two or more sentences to create a new sentence.
Litigation and the constitutional amendment process are two ways the legislature can limit the reach of the partial veto. But the success of these routes depends on convincing outside actors—the courts and the public—of the wisdom of containing the governor’s partial veto power.
The legislature also can rein in the partial veto on its own by limiting inclusion of non-appropriation text in appropriation bills. The constitution gives the governor partial veto power over appropriation bills, but the constitution also gives the legislature the power to decide what is included in an appropriation bill. The legislature could choose to keep policy items out of appropriation bill.
But, one can never be sure which party will hold the governor’s pen next. Perhaps, that is why this “unusual, even quirky” partial veto language, as it was described in 1991 by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Posner, still appears in the Wisconsin Constitution. That it is unusual, even quirky, does not make it unconstitutional.
“It violates no federal constitutional provision because the [United States] Constitution does not fix the balance of power between branches of state government,” Posner wrote at the time in the Risser v. Thompson decision.
Even after recent state constitutional restrictions, the partial veto remains a powerful means for the governor to play a role in the lawmaking process. But there is a difference between playing a role and playing a game. This veto power is part monster and part game show.
Perhaps a player would like to solve the puzzle.
Ladysmith News editorials are written ny news staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.