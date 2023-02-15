The Flambeau School Cancer Benefit may have started with a turkey, but its incredible success over the last 16 years has been anything but.

 Staff and students took this turkey and turned it into an incredible way to help individuals and families faced with a cancer-related illness. This impressive feat combined with almost unbelievable amoung of community support has generated $198,020 so far. Even more impressive is how much of this money has been generated through activities as simple as school door decorating competitions, paper chain contests, t-shirt sales and homemade pie auctions.

