The Flambeau School Cancer Benefit may have started with a turkey, but its incredible success over the last 16 years has been anything but.
Staff and students took this turkey and turned it into an incredible way to help individuals and families faced with a cancer-related illness. This impressive feat combined with almost unbelievable amoung of community support has generated $198,020 so far. Even more impressive is how much of this money has been generated through activities as simple as school door decorating competitions, paper chain contests, t-shirt sales and homemade pie auctions.
It really doesn’t matter who comes in first or last because all the money is going to a good cause. If it makes one person’s life better, if it makes one family’s burden less it is worth it.
The concept of holding a cancer fund-raiser tipped off during the summer of 2007, when Bruce Nelson at Pioneer Bank bought a live turkey and goose at the Rusk County Fair. A lifelong Flambeau fan, he donated the live birds to the girls basketball team. That same summer, his wife Cheryl Nelson and popular school guidance counselor Doug Spielman both died of cancer. The girls basketball team wanted to help, and the cancer fund raiser was started.
Over the years, benefit proceeds have been shared with numerous good causes including Women With Courage, a local non-profit organization that awards stipends to people and families coping with cancer, and the Bob Fettes Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of a popular Tony resident and former Flambeau School grounds keeper who passed in 2010 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Other causes also have benefitted from the effort of the Flambeau School Community, Such as Hope Lodge and Joshua’s Camp.
Through pure generosity, the fundraiser succeeds.
A guest speaker said it best last week when she said, “Never underestimate that one little 25 cent paper chain or one little heart. Your tiny contribution to the bigger goal here, don’t forget the small things that make the big things happen.”
Flambeau basketball players took a bird donation and ran with it. With the community behind them all the way, players proved that anything is possible.
A cancer diagnosis is a dark place, but the Flambeau School community has shown it can do incredible things. Paper chains, door decorations, homemade pies and t-shirt sales all add up to school spirit.
February is National Cancer Prevention Month.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
