The Ladysmith Common Council should have known this might happen.

The council should have known property owners would not appreciate having far-reaching, expensive and unfunded mandates just forced on them. After all, this is the same council that often complains about its own expensive and intrusive state-sanctioned measures handed down from federal, state and administrative levels. A few of these unfunded mandates imposed on the city over the years include required concrete medians at rail crossings, stricter limits on environmentally toxic phosphorous in wastewater effluent and new PFAS forever chemical compound treatments for drinking water.

