The Ladysmith Common Council should have known this might happen.
The council should have known property owners would not appreciate having far-reaching, expensive and unfunded mandates just forced on them. After all, this is the same council that often complains about its own expensive and intrusive state-sanctioned measures handed down from federal, state and administrative levels. A few of these unfunded mandates imposed on the city over the years include required concrete medians at rail crossings, stricter limits on environmentally toxic phosphorous in wastewater effluent and new PFAS forever chemical compound treatments for drinking water.
The council discovered last month city residents are just like city officials. They also don’t like sweeping new regulations that require them to carry out certain actions with little or no money provided for fulfilling the requirements.
That is what a proposed new historical property and landmark city ordinance would have been as originally written by city officials — one more unfunded mandate piled on top of all the rest of the unfunded mandates coming from the federal level on down. It’s pretty clear who ends up paying for all these measures, when it all comes down to the bottom. Taxpayers. That’s who.
Ladysmith officials cite as the source of for the city’s new historical property draft ordinance a similar ordinance adopted by Lodi near Madison. In fact, a computer analysis of both documents show them to be nearly identical. Nearly identical, except Lodi government allows its property owners opt out of the program.
Ladysmith, well, not so fast. It’s version was missing this key language. Here, property owners would have faced complying with new historic designation compliance restrictions if someone, somewhere, anytime nominated them for such status — wanted or unwanted.
City officials say Ladysmith needs this ordinance so a residential housing developer of a former school site now owned by the city can qualify for energy tax credits. It seems to make sense if a person thinks about it. It seems to make less sense if a person thinks about it a little more.
A person might ask, why remove this “opt out” language in the first place since the city owns the former school site and there is zero chance of the city objecting to historic designation it needs for the developer to receive energy tax credits.
A person might then ask, what property owner might city officials want to force to coerce through city adoption of a new historical property ordinance. If a person guessed the former Rusk County Memorial Hospital, that person might be right. Owned by the county and located in the city, the fate of this structure could be controlled by such a city ordinance.
It is no secret city officials have been vocal about finding ways to preserve the former county hospital that has been mostly vacant since a major medical provider moved out earlier this year. They have commented at county board meetings and argued on social media about how the facility might be converted into workforce housing. For years, they also have left no stone unturned in the search of legislators, organizations, developers and others to help with the mammoth brick structure that now sits dark and empty and a drain on local taxes.
Perhaps the county board was recalling how the county acquired a dilapidated old church in the city on tax deed years ago, when it narrowly voted recently to tear down the former hospital. The church shadowed for what seemed like an eternity over the city’s downtown as elected city and county officials were at a stalemate over how to pay for the demolition expense of more than $100,000. If razing the former church cost that, imagine what a much larger and taller hospital campus might cost to tear down.
Enter city officials proposing an 8-page historical property and landmark ordinance as one way to prevent razing the former county hospital from taking place, especially if the document could be nuanced so it gave no way for property owners to opt out of a historic designation. The only option to challenge would be to appeal through a newly created historic property commission whose members would be approved by the city council. After that, a final appeal could be made to the city council.
A story in the local newspaper about the draft ordinance before its passage followed by weeks of opposition from property taxpayers who fund government finally compelled the city council to revise its original proposal. The council added in that key language found in the Lodi ordinance. The council saw fit to empower its property owners and taxpayers, providing them with the ability to opt out of the new program if they so choose. The council also amended its version to include additional new language that provides welcomed funds to help its citizens with the added expenses that come with historic preservation.
It is not clear, exactly, why the opt out language was not included in the original draft ordinance for Ladysmith. It is also not clear who decided to leave it out it or when it happened.
Maybe someone on the council knows. Maybe someone on the city’s administrative staff knows. Maybe that is why this language that allows property owners to opt out of historical property and landmark status was removed from the city council’s original draft ordinance in the first place. Maybe someone knew the county board might object and might want to opt out.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
