Liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in at the state Capitol to a 10-year term, this week Tuesday. The Milwaukee County judge will replace conservative former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
The Protasiewicz victory last April over conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly gives liberals a 4-3 majority on the state’s highest court. It will likely swing major issues like redistricting, abortion and election laws. It could also come into play next fall, when voters decide key Congressional and Senate election results and the race for the White House.
“Wisconsinites should brace themselves for an era of hyper-partisanship brought on by Protasiewicz and her allies as they use the courts to implement their partisan policy agenda,” Republican Party of Wisconsin spokeswoman Rachel Reisner said in a statement prior to the swearing-in ceremony. “Though the role of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is to interpret the laws of Wisconsin as they’re written, regardless of political beliefs, Protasiewicz has promised to put her thumb on the scales of justice and disregard the Constitution or laws on the books whenever she desires.”
If Reisner is to be believed, this will be out with one partisan policy agenda and in with another.
Justice Brian Hagedorn was elected in 2019 as a conservative. Since then, he more often than not has given the right a 4-3 advantage on key decisions. Sometimes, however, he sides with the three liberals on the bench, upsetting conservative colleagues.
As a result, Hagedorn is sometimes referred to as “the swing justice.”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is composed of seven justices, and only one justice may be elected in any year. This avoids sudden shifts in jurisprudence, avoiding radical shifts if two or three justices are ousted perhaps due to their views on controversial issues.
It is simple to rush to judgement after an election like this one, as Reisner and other conservatives are doing. Their blanket statements make it seem like a conservative will always vote as a Republican and a liberal always as a Democrat.
Hagedorn has proven that isn’t always the case. Sometimes the farther up in politics a person goes, and in this case the top court in the state, means letting go of the extreme black and white thinking and venturing into the gray areas that aren’t always so simple.
It is not possible to predetermine what the Wisconsin Supreme Court is going to do.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
