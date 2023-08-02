Liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in at the state Capitol to a 10-year term, this week Tuesday. The Milwaukee County judge will replace conservative former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.

The Protasiewicz victory last April over conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly gives liberals a 4-3 majority on the state’s highest court. It will likely swing major issues like redistricting, abortion and election laws. It could also come into play next fall, when voters decide key Congressional and Senate election results and the race for the White House.

