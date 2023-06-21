A planned new landmarks and historic preservation for Ladysmith as originally drafted would not give property owners the ability to opt out if nominated and approved. A week after facing intense public criticism over the proposal, city officials might be ready to rethink its once uncompromising position.
A city official confirmed this language would not remain in the 8-page document if it was brought back for reconsideration after being tabled by the city council last week amid backlash at a public hearing.
Chalk this up as a win for all those city residents who pay property taxes that fund local government — at least for now. Just remember, government has a way of making things happen that it wants to happen.
The Ladysmith draft document is modeled after a similar municipal ordinance in Lodi, about a half-hour drive north of Madison. Ask people around here their opinion of the state capital, and you are sure to get an earful.
On a drive through Ladysmith, you’ll quickly notice many iconic landmarks.
You’ll notice the Masonic Lodge that was once the home of Menasha Woodenware Company leader Charles Smith, who was successful in renaming the city “Ladysmith” in honor of his bride on July 1, 1900. This building has seen construction work reduce some of its stately grandeur such as replacement of a classic clay tile roof with modern asphalt shingles.
You’ll notice the iconic Gerard Motel that once welcomed its most distinguished guest, Thomas Marshall, Vice President of the United States under Woodrow Wilson.Marshall stayed at the Gerard while in Ladysmith to give an Armistice Day speech in 1920. The structure is now dark after recent problems with the heating system.
You’ll notice the former State Bank of Ladysmith, a unique structure downtown constructed in 1912. The two-story granite-faced building has a Neoclassical design and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its interior was recently remodeled, then the building shut down soon after it opened.
You’ll notice the former Methodist Church downtown is gone. Church leaders abandoned the structure after it was severely battered by a tornado, selling it for $1. The new owner sold off the building’s stained glass windows. Water seeped in through wall and roof openings. Pigeons entered, causing further destruction. Finally, unceremoniously, when no one wanted any more to do with it, the county tore the building down and turned the site into a parking lot.
Where was all the historic preservation talk when the church was going down? Few people want to talk historic preservation when they are the ones on the hook for the bills. If you are the owner of a property that could be listed as historic by a commission made up of non-elected individuals, you may want to take notice.
When homeowners in historic districts want to replace certain windows, install a new roof or add a porch, they must obtain approval from a small government body that decides if the changes are sympathetic to the historic character of the property. The same goes for businesses that wish to expand or add on to a historic building.
In a city that has been around as long as Ladysmith has, something historic could be said about any property. The longer the history, the harder it is to change. A historical preservation commission is more than likely going to deny property owners’ requests in order to block specific, likely unpopular, development plans.
In 2015, state Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha), chair of the Assembly Committee on Community Development, co-authored a bill to address the issue. His legislation, which became law, requires local governments to notify property owners who would be affected by a proposed historic designation and hold public hearings before new properties or neighborhoods are designated.
In the majority of cases, historic preservation requests will not come from others, not the actual property owners.
Not all forms of historic preservation come with such strict guidelines. In fact, the state and national registries are both “honorary” programs, meaning property owners do not need government approval to make changes to the properties. There are over 90,000 properties on the National Register of Historic Places, which says it is the “official list” of the nation’s historic sites. In Wisconsin, there are about 2,500 historic state and/or national properties. Unless there are tax credits attached to the sites, owners do not need permission to make changes to their properties. That’s why so many local historic preservation commissions are used to protect properties through historic designation.
There is certainly value in historic preservation, but something old is not always worth saving. For instance, city officials didn’t hesitate a couple years ago to remove an open air pavilion with an art-deco roofline from Memorial Park and replace it with a new massive log frame structure. So much for history.
What is needed most is protection for property owners in the form of an essential veto: If owners oppose the designation or if two-thirds of property owners oppose the designation of a historic district that includes their homes, the designation would not pass.
This is a democratic society. It is shocking to see tiny commissions of non-elected individuals be so empowered they can unilaterally make decisions for what property owners can do with property they bought, property they own and property for which they pay taxes.
Ladysmith News editorials are written by news staff.
