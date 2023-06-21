A planned new landmarks and historic preservation for Ladysmith as originally drafted would not give property owners the ability to opt out if nominated and approved. A week after facing intense public criticism over the proposal, city officials might be ready to rethink its once uncompromising position.

A city official confirmed this language would not remain in the 8-page document if it was brought back for reconsideration after being tabled by the city council last week amid backlash at a public hearing.

