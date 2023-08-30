Hospitality, yes, that’s the word. That’s what we need to redevelop here in Rusk County.  That was my thought after I read Marty Reynolds letter to the editor a few weeks back. A request-plea-repurpose the hospital property into housing for Vets. Has Rusk County forgotten what hospitality really is – at its root meaning? Have we forgotten how to take that risk and learn how to welcome people who need a place to call home, to work and contribute to the common good, to live in dignity. I’m thinking of veterans right now, but it could be applied to others whom we’d rather not have around, who don’t “deserve” it, or who might take up our “precious” resources? Maybe we could start thinking about how we can “grow our resources”.

In biblical times and medieval ages, hospitality meant offering food, drink, respite to the stranger, journeyer, foreigner, fatigued, sometimes ill, newcomer, getting to know them and their story. For Bible readers see: Ezekial 16:49-50, Mt. 25:31-46.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.