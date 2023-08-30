Hospitality, yes, that’s the word. That’s what we need to redevelop here in Rusk County. That was my thought after I read Marty Reynolds letter to the editor a few weeks back. A request-plea-repurpose the hospital property into housing for Vets. Has Rusk County forgotten what hospitality really is – at its root meaning? Have we forgotten how to take that risk and learn how to welcome people who need a place to call home, to work and contribute to the common good, to live in dignity. I’m thinking of veterans right now, but it could be applied to others whom we’d rather not have around, who don’t “deserve” it, or who might take up our “precious” resources? Maybe we could start thinking about how we can “grow our resources”.
In biblical times and medieval ages, hospitality meant offering food, drink, respite to the stranger, journeyer, foreigner, fatigued, sometimes ill, newcomer, getting to know them and their story. For Bible readers see: Ezekial 16:49-50, Mt. 25:31-46.
That was the mentality of Rusk County residents back in 1912 when immigrants, newcomers for sure, were arriving as fast as one could turn around. The doctors and business people approached the Servite Sisters newly arrived in Ladysmith. “Sisters, would you help us build and then run a hospital”. These sisters had no experience or knowledge of how to run a hospital, but the Servants of Mary did know about “hospitality”, for this was charism of the Order founded in 1233.
The sisters trained nurses, recruited doctors, developed volunteers, worked day and night, raised funds, bought a farm to raise stock and vegetables to feed patients, treated patients who couldn’t pay, brought countless babies into the world, sat by bedsides of the dying and critically ill, listened to their stories, loved them. They extended hospitality to all. All Rusk County residents became their family.
St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s on the Flambeau, built to extend hospitality to the elderly; later called Rusk County Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home, has stood for over 100 years as a beacon, a signal to everyone traveling Hwy 27 -this county is hospitable. They care about people no matter their origins, history, or destination.
Let these buildings remain standing as the beacons they are, repurposed as housing to extend care and gracious hospitality to Veterans, who have given their lives for this country; Veterans, who want to be known, to share their stories, and to experience the love and hospitality of grateful county residents. If we do this, if not for veterans, then other newcomers, our county will be more blest, for being open and hospitable towards all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.