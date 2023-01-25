I keep going over my 500 word limit so I switched to numbers to express the three main points of this letter.
We all use a lot of resources. Oil is the worst for potential corrupt use of its profits. We have one area (heat, electricity) where we have some control. A lot of the personal numbers are estimates. None are intentional lies.
I’m 73-1/2. My parents had 10 kids. My wife and I had five kids. My parents supplied us with 146,800 meals. My mom about 4,000 breastfed. My siblings and I produced an estimated $13.5 million in lifetime wages. I’ve used 5,700 rolls of toilet paper and 883 tubes of toothpaste so far. I’ve worn out 1,600 individual socks, 400 pairs of blue jeans, most bought used., I’ve picked 450 tons of rocks, handled 200,000 small squares up to five times each. I’ve also read about 5,000 magazines while ignoring 5 million TV commercials. I’ve used 89,000 gallons of gas/fuel during the use of which I produced these small square bales of hay and about 5,000 large round bales, corn silage and 50,000 calves.
As an artificial inseminator, I bred 50,000 cows who produced 750 million pounds of milk or 75 million pounds of butter or cheese. In 32 years of milking cows in our farm, 18 million pounds/36 million glasses of milk.
I’ve owned 25 plus cars and trucks, 12 more tractors plus the vehicles we used for family use. I’ve probably stepped through Walmart’s door 25-30 times.
The following numbers are more precise/accurate. They come from a book by Rachel Maddow in the oil industry entitled, Blowout.
Exxon Mobil’s profits for 2008 were $45 billion, at least four years they have led the corporate world in highest annual profits. Once they paid the CEO of a company they bought $84 million to retire-go away. They support the “president” of Equatorial Guinea, he has been “president” for more than 30 years. His opponents are imprisoned and many die while he achieves 95 percent of the vote. He has built three national capitols during his reign, each easier to protect his personal safety while 50 percent of the children of Guinea are malnourished and the infant mortality rate is 10 percent. Why? It is easier to deal with one corrupt individual than a democratic system of government. His son (heir apparent) has spent $790,000 for Michael Jackson’s stuff, has $30 million estate in California and two or three similar estates in other countries, a $2 million Bigatti (top speed 250mph) $380 million yacht, $800 wine glasses, etc.
Russia’s “President” Putin sports similar numbers. The Donbas region of Ukraine contains 90 percent of Ukraine’s oil reserves “just saying.”
Rex Tillerson (head of Exxon-Mobil for years) became our secretary of state under Trump. He had begun $500 billion development of Russian Arctic Oil reserves until Russia was sanctioned for “incursions” into Ukraine. Russia needed Exxon’s technology. The Russian system would run out of sands if they took over Saudi Arabia.
On a much smaller scale I have heated a house in Wisconsin for about 9,000 nights, about one-third of that time with wood.
I have written about 15-20 letters to the Ladysmith News, most on energy use. Some promoted the political party that is aware of climate change (90 percent of oil company political contributions go to Republicans). Some letters have compared our lifestyles to primitives (sasquatch) and have tried to promote fracking.
The Sun delivers more energy to Earth in 1 hour than all of mankind uses in a year. We have to invest in that energy and stop the abuses of the oil industry.
I could go on. I hardly know where to stop, but I am certainly past my 500 word limit so keep thinking about your energy use. I hope you can be as proud of your family’s contribution to the economy/society as I can be of mine.
