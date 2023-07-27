I have meant to write this message for several weeks it is nearly eight weeks ago that Jim Kurz left Ladysmith to return to Montana’s upper Missouri River breaks region to scout the waters and rock formations heat experienced in 2005 sadly he lost his life in an accidental drowning likely due to a loose canoe and a flash flood.
Since that time there have been so many people who have shared condolences and offers of help to the Kurz family. Others will be assuming new roles in organizations and continuing service and assistance to friends neighbors and strangers.
The story that Ladysmith News Editor, Luke Klink, put together helped me to understand better the complexity of the river search in Fergus and Blaine counties in Montana. The sheriffs in Lewiston and Ladysmith help share information with family.
Children Nathan (LHS Class of 1990) and Polly (LHS Class of 1994) were able to be here briefly in July to start dealing with all that is part of this loss.
They will be returning to Ladysmith for a memorial gathering at OJ Falge Park pavilion on Saturday Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. I noticed both horseshoe and volleyball areas are there. Please come together, eat and share stories. I have heard some of those stories that you may think are tall tales. More likely, they are true.
Please know that kindness shared by so many, both local and afar, is greatly appreciated. Jim cared about you too
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.