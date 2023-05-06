Mark 9:42 New Century Version “If one of these little children believes in me, and someone causes that child to sin, it would be better for that person to have a large stone tied around his neck and be drowned in the sea.”
Unfortunately, there are many promoters of evil attempting to mislead children. They are trying to sexualize the children by including pornographic materials in young children’s libraries. They are attempting to mutilate children’s minds and bodies with “gender affirming care”.
Parents and their representatives need to keep these destructive forces out of our public schools.
John 8;34-35 New Century Version Jesus answered, “I tell you the truth, everyone who lives in sin is a slave to sin. A slave does not stay with a family forever, but a son belongs to the family forever.
A child (freed from the deadly human nature to sin) of the Father receives an eternal inheritance. The slaves of sin who practice sin do not receive an inheritance, the slave to sin passes away.
Therefore, the adults guiding the children need to direct children to freedom from the entanglements to sin rather than bondage to sin.
Imposing transgenderism on children is sin (disobedience to God). God created us male and female. Dr. Frankenstein stuff cannot turn a male into a female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.