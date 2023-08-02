I read that around 30% of Americans think it’s a good idea for the United States government to declare America as a Christian Nation, and that Christians should exercise dominion over all areas of American society. This is very alarming. It would not be good for Christians, nor would it be good for the United States.
Why do I say that? History records how when Religion and State became identified with each other, there were many abuses of power, as in European Christendom: persecution of other faiths, laws against certain groups, people forced to become Christian, becoming “Christian” only to better their living conditions or work possibilities. The Inquisition tortured and killed residents, the Doctrine of Discovery led to denial of the Indigenous as human, and to their extermination. One hundred seventy years of religious wars in Christian Europe, along with serfdom, led to millions emigrating from their countries to America. Example: six million emigrated from Christian Germany to America in the 1800- mid-1900’s.
Our country’s founders were propertied deists and Protestant Christians in early America, with wealth and power. They became the law-creators, decision-makers in civil life. They wanted the culture to reflect their church (religious beliefs). They made many good laws, but denied education, property, types of work, and adequate health care to certain cultures. Women were denied their own personhood, education, livelihood; seen as sub-servient to the male, only good to bear children. Catholics were persecuted. Maryland was the only colony accepting Catholics. Only three colonies permitted Catholics to vote.
White Christian property owners bought 450,000 African slaves, forced to emigrate from their countries. They were denied their humanity to produce wealth for white property owners, who themselves were immigrants. Our American Christian ancestors took advantage of Mexican and Asian labor with only a pittance of remittance. The United States continues to deny the dignity and human rights of our more recent arrivals in many ways.
White Replacement theory today? This new nation exterminated millions of Native Peoples, in direct wars, in destroying crops and villages, or forced removal in order to replace them, taking ownership of their land, mineral, forest, and animal resources.
They robbed the people of color of their dignity and personhood. Today many whites live in fear because of what our country policies have done, rather than in acknowledging and welcoming a common humanity.
After the Civil War, the Ku Klux Klan, a white militant group, was formed. In Rusk and Chippewa Counties they harassed Catholics, especially the newer immigrants from southeastern Europe. Today, white militant groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers want to exert force to control American people and history.
White Nationalists claim that the US was created to be a promised land for white European Christians. Some advocate that violence may be necessary to “save our country” as a Christian Nation.
This is not what Christianity is about. Our Nation is not and never was a Christian Nation.
