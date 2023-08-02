I read that around 30% of Americans think it’s a good idea for the United States government to declare America as a Christian Nation, and that Christians should exercise dominion over all areas of American society.  This is very alarming.  It would not be good for Christians, nor would it be good for the United States.

Why do I say that?   History records how when Religion and State became identified with each other, there were many abuses of power, as in European Christendom: persecution of other faiths, laws against certain groups, people forced to become Christian, becoming “Christian” only to better their living conditions or work possibilities. The Inquisition tortured and killed residents, the Doctrine of Discovery led to denial of the Indigenous as human, and to their extermination. One hundred seventy years of religious wars in Christian Europe, along with serfdom, led to millions emigrating from their countries to America. Example: six million emigrated from Christian Germany to America in the 1800- mid-1900’s.  

