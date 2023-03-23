Who is Dan Kelly and why would he be a terrible Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice?
Apparently, after his first four years on the bench, the voters decided he wasn’t good for our state. He was overwhelmingly defeated in that election.
Except for his time on the WI Supreme Court, his entire law career has been in private practice representing mostly corporate and Republican interests.
Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, founders the of Uline Company, have each donated the maximum amount allowed to his campaign; what is more worrisome is the fact that they largely bankroll the misnamed Super PAC, “Fair Courts America.” This is the PAC running the repugnant ads insinuating that Judge Janet is “soft on crime”; easy to say when you’ve never prosecuted or judged a criminal case. According to the conservative publication, The Bulwark, “The playbook of every Supreme Court candidate of the last two decades: Pledge to apply the law, not personal beliefs. Insist opponent will not. Deny political or ideological inclinations of any sort ... rely mostly on outside money for ads portraying opponents as criminal-coddling threats to public safety. The charge that Judge Janet’s sentencing in a few cases ‘puts our families at risk’ is the toxic sludge of campaign messaging...’”.
Kelly has a history, from his prior SCOWIS term, of not recusing himself from multiple cases involving organizations to which he had close ties.
He opposed a petition, brought by over SO retired judges, that would have judges remove themselves from conflict-of-interest cases. Kelly was paid $120,000 by the WI Republican Party for providing legal counsel to them as part of the “fake electors” scheme to overturn the
2020 election, and yet he says he will NOT recuse himself from cases involving the Republican Party. He helped the Republican legislature defend the gerrymandered lines drawn in 2011. He was president of the Milwaukee Chapter of the Federalist Society, the extreme rightwing national organization promoting appointment of their judicial picks {Amy Coney Barret, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch.
Kelly has extreme views on a number of issues. He has likened Social Security to slavery. He supports a total abortion ban with no exceptions. He claims that affirmative action and slavery spring from the same taproot.
That is who Dan Kelly is and why he would be BAD for Wisconsin!
Joe Baye
Ladysmith
