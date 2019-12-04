Since it is the season of giving thanks and November 25 was National Snow Plowers Appreciation Day, I would like to give appreciation to another group of people. And that is for the city’s trash haulers.
As we sit in our nice warm or cool home, I watch the men pick up my trash in 20 below temps or 90 degrees and humid, in rain, in snow and wind and they keep on doing their job!
So my hats off to you guys who are doing a great job picking up our trash.
Diane Duberke
Ladysmith
