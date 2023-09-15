For years, Wisconsin has had the reputation as one of the most gerrymandered, if not the most gerrymandered, state in the country. That’s why, even when Democrats win state-wide offices, the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate are two-thirds Republican. Clearly, no matter how much Wisconsinites might want to elect more Democrats to the state Legislature, Republican-led gerrymandering won’t let them.
Earlier this year Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by an overwhelming margin—11 percentage points or more than one million votes. Now, Republicans, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, are threatening to impeach Judge Janet before she’s even heard a case.
They claim she’s biased because she called the election maps “unfair” and “rigged” when she was running for office. They also claim she can’t fairly rule on redistricting cases because the Democratic Party of Wisconsin generously donated to her campaign.
Never mind that reasonable people would say she was merely stating a fact when she said the maps were rigged. Never mind that the state GOP and other conservative groups have given campaign cash to other sitting justices, who have not recused themselves on cases involving donors. And most of all, never mind that a fair ruling on redistricting cases could weaken the GOP’s iron grip on the Legislature.
If Republicans vote to impeach Judge Janet, she would be sidelined. There would be no need for the state Senate to even vote to convict. Granted, all of this could play out in different ways. Maybe the Republicans will back off.
But if they don’t and they succeed in removing Judge Janet, their past behavior shows they would lock in their gerrymandered maps, keep the near-total abortion ban in place, obstruct voting rights, and allow who-knows-what mischief with the 2024 presidential election.
Wisconsin voters elected Judge Janet by an overwhelming margin. Vos and Assembly Republicans can’t simply overturn the election to stay in power.
District 87 Assembly Representative Jim Edming, who at this writing remains “undecided” on the impeachment vote, needs to do what is right to support democracy in Wisconsin. Please Rep. Edming, listen to the people—not the power mongers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.