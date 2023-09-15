For years, Wisconsin has had the reputation as one of the most gerrymandered, if not the most gerrymandered, state in the country. That’s why, even when Democrats win state-wide offices, the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate are two-thirds Republican. Clearly, no matter how much Wisconsinites might want to elect more Democrats to the state Legislature, Republican-led gerrymandering won’t let them. 

Earlier this year Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by an overwhelming margin—11 percentage points or more than one million votes. Now, Republicans, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, are threatening to impeach Judge Janet before she’s even heard a case. 

