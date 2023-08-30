Ladysmith and all of Rusk County have always been a welcoming community with many events for people who wish to take part. A friendly small town, USA. An unheard-of scenario in some larger cities. There will be another upcoming event where all can feel welcome. On September 10th, at 9:00 am, Hope Lutheran Church will hold a RALLY DAY & BACK TO CHURCH SUNDAY. There will be a service in the church sanctuary and afterwards on the lawn area of Hope Lutheran at 1st St. & Fritz Ave., there will be a meal and fellowship for everyone, with games, crafts and treats for children. All people, all ages, are welcome. This will be a kick off for fall activities. Our Mission Statement is “Commissioned to make disciples, commanded to love God and others, and Committed to serve.” Please join us!
Judy Soyring
