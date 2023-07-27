There are those in America who argue that we today should not feel guilty, nor be held in any way accountable, for the scourge of slavery, practiced by our forebears.
Yet, many of these same individuals think it perfectly reasonable to hold themselves, and all the rest of us, accountable, throughout time, for a single act of willfulness committed by our mythic ancestors, not merely a century-and-a-half ago but dating back to primordial times, in the “Garden of Eden.”
According to their belief, the descendants of that first couple, meaning all of humankind, are to be forever guilt ridden, based solely on an indiscretion those progenitors committed by eating a piece of forbidden fruit.
We’re never to forget that, and are to teach our children, from an early age, to feel guilty for being the offspring of “Adam and Eve” and to recognize in themselves the same rebellious nature and proclivity to do what is wrong. Indeed, we are to teach them early and often they are “slaves” to sin.
How, then, can these avowed Christians decry public education exposing “innocent” White children to the history of Black slavery in America? Has not Sunday School already drummed enslavement, as well as self-incrimination, into their dear little ears?
