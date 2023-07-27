There are those in America who argue that we today should not feel guilty, nor be held in any way accountable, for the scourge of slavery, practiced by our forebears. 

Yet, many of these same individuals think it perfectly reasonable to hold themselves, and all the rest of us, accountable, throughout time, for a single act of willfulness committed by our mythic ancestors, not merely a century-and-a-half ago but dating back to primordial times, in the “Garden of Eden.”  

