This is the first letter to the editor from me urging all of us to consume more.
A friend told me the very modern paper plant he used to work at was closed because so few people read magazines now. I learned all of the following in less than an hour from a national news magazine.
The Republican Party is more interested in playing power games than governing.
The debt limit was raised three times during the Trump administration.
The life expectancy of Americans varies a full 20 years depending on your state’s policies and its income levels, whether of not your state grants Earned Income Tax and Child Tax credits (more income to live on means healthier lifestyles).
If your state has expanded Medicaid benefits. If your state has tried to control access to guns — background checks and safer home storage of guns. One in 25 U.S. 5-year-olds won’t live to age 40 because of guns. If your state has drug overdose prevention policies. And as ugly as it sounds life expectancy of women of childbearing age is much higher in states with more liberal abortion laws in the cases of dangerous pregnancies. Imagine, living 20 years longer because of the states you live in?
So far the U.S. has spent $1,000 for you and all the other Americans ($35 billion) supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition. Meanwhile, only 85 percent of that ($30 billion) to save one major U.S. bank — First Republic Bank — the 14th largest in the U.S.
Can you claim a better use for your time than to read about the conditions in your country? Again, I encourage you to consume magazines and newspapers. I think if more of us really knew what is going on we would treat our neighbors better. There is urgency to this request — 20 percent of young people consider suicide — I think it is because there seems to be so many insurmountable problems to life in Wisconsin and the U.S. We have to research the problems to vote for those with solutions.
By the way, I saw Sasquatch but hardly recognized him, and I don’t think you would have either. He shaved, bought more clothes and a car and he was buying a Coke, potato chips and cigarettes at the dollar store.
Sorry for my sarcasm. I think if I wrote more extensively no one would take time to read what I’ve written.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.