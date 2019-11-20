Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning then remaining overcast in the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.