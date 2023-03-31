Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia, and my class is learning about the United States. Each third-grader has been assigned a specific state, and I have received your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Wisconsin and wish to represent you well in my final State Fair project in the month of May.

I am writing to ask you to please publish the letter below in your Letters to the Editor section of your newspaper. It will enhance my learning if I can get the perspective from actual people who live in and love their state! 

