Clean water is recognized as one of the greatest public health advances of the 20th century. The Clean Water Act, which passed 50 years ago, set in motion a commitment by the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure public access to clean water for wildlife, drinking, and recreation. Since the Act’s passage in 1972, communities have seen dramatic improvements in our nation’s waterways across the country — examples that positive, impactful change and conservation are possible with clear Federal safeguards.
As a nurse, I recognize that the US Environmental Protection Agency is a public health agency governed by science with a clear commitment to health and preservation. The Supreme Court has embraced the extreme demands of big polluters and has dramatically narrowed the scope of the Clean Water Act, undoing protections that have safeguarded our waters for over 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.