I recently attended a telephone town hall hosted by Congressman Tiffany to discuss the state of energy in America and the importance of H.R. 1, recently passed by the House, which would promote more oil and gas production and repeal provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act for accelerating our transition to a net-zero carbon emissions economy.
I followed the instructions for indicating I had a question and told it to a woman who came on my line apart from the live call to ask what it was. She said it was a good question and she would put it in the queue. Here it is:
“H.R. 1 seems to ignore any concerns about climate change. As I think we all know, a great many climate scientists have concluded that there will likely be some devastating consequences for the planet and our children and grandchildren, if we don’t reduce our carbon emissions as quickly as possible. I know that not everyone agrees with them, but should we be at all concerned about the possibility that they may be right, or should we just ignore that possibility?”
Though numerous participants were called upon to ask their questions, I wasn’t one of them, and the word “climate” wasn’t mentioned at all during the entire one-hour call.
I guess that’s the Congressman’s answer to my question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.