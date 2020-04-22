Farmers need to take drastic action to improve farm prices with a 20-20-20 production reduction plan.
Crop farmers should grow 20 percent fewer acres and save 20 percent on fuel, 20 percent on fertilizer, 20 percent on chemicals for herbicides and pesticides, 20 percent on seed and reduce erosion and fertilizer runoff by 20 percent.
For those who already planted, then harvest 20 percent less and leave the rest for wildlife. Then we should reduce supply and improve prices. There should be no need for government crop or storage payments.
Dairy farmers should reduce milk production by 20 percent or at least not send any milk from each farm for two days each month until a minimum price of $26 per hundred is achieved. Then continue reduced marketing to maintain that price.
Also pay adult farm workers a minimum pay of $20 per hour to keep them above the poverty level.
Too much inventory costs our small organic farmers over $21,000 last year. How much did farmers with 10 or 100 times more cows than us lose?
I feel sorry for those who expanded from 200 to 500 cows because they won’t survive.
Kenneth Mahalko
Gilman
