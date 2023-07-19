Here’s an idea... let’s solve the election integrity debate and eliminate voting machines. The Wisconsin state constitution states any municipality with less than 7500 population can decline using machines. We used to vote with just paper ballots, and our elections had integrity.
Also according to state law, the municipality clerks are responsible for maintaining the voter rolls. But today, they receive their poll books from the WEC. Unfortunately those poll books are polluted. I recently participated in canvassing voters in Sawyer County and found the WEC and ERIC are not doing their job. There are training programs available for the clerks, and counting votes takes about an hour. We should contact our respective leadership and demand an opt out!
