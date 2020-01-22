Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian-American associate, currently under criminal indictment, recently gave testimony, in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, concerning his complicity in the alleged corruption which has led to President Trump’s impeachment. Mr. Parnas’ disparagers dismiss outright his veracity as witness, asserting he will say anything to stay out of prison.
However, it could as well be said of President Trump, given his staggering record of lies, that he will say anything to stay in office.
Mr. Trump wears his dissemblance like a robe prosecutors presently have hold of while he continues to run from them. He would break free of them, letting his cover slip off in their hands, leaving him to streak in plain view. Naked as a jaybird is the truth revealed, yet, he and his supporters will accuse his prosecutors of indecently exposing it, of invading his privacy, of demeaning the Office. They will throw their own coats around the naked facts and cover the truth. They will argue the President was rudely stripped, that whistleblowers are voyeurs, that looking at the truth is naughty, that the Democrats have made an immoral assault upon the President’s vested rights.
Meanwhile, Mr. Parnas, labeled by some a low-life and an untrustworthy snitch for his hand in uncovering the facts, seeks to purge his soul, in confession, before the Maker of Truth.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.