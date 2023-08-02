How ludicrous! Mr. Doran believes all white people, of today, should be held accountable for what happened to black people during slavery times. My white ancestors all lived in Germany at that time. Most white skinned people I know had no relatives here at the time, but immigrated to America after the civil war. Us white immigrants can’t take credit for slavery happening or ending.
The idea sounds racist to its core. I also do not know anyone who teaches their children to feel guilty for what the historical individuals, Adam and Eve did in the garden of Eden.
We teach our children that God does not see skin color. He loves all people and proved it by giving up his own son to die for the sins of all people. Anyone and everyone, all skin colors, from all nations, can find forgiveness and right standing with God by placing their faith and trust in what Jesus Christ did for them on the cross and through his resurrection.
We teach our children to love God and other people, because he first loved us. May be there should be more taught about God’s love, loving each other as he loves us and less about pointing fingers at skin colors.
