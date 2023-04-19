The wildfire that’s forced evacuations in Juneau County is a reminder that it’s not just humans’ lives and homes that are threatened. Deer, bears, birds, fish, reptiles and other animals are killed or displaced by wildfires, too.
The impacts are also immediate, debilitating and often life-threatening: Thick smoke disorients them, irritates their eyes and makes breathing difficult. Larger animals may try to outrun the flames, while small animals may try to shelter under rocks and in burrows. Those with babies or who are trapped by fences or other structures may not escape.
