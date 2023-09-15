The Village of Hawkins Board unanimously approved the early termination of Tax Increment District (TID) #02. Set to be terminated May 2, 2025, the Village Board chose to dissolve the district early due to no development on the property. This action allows for annual tax revenues to once again be divided between the Village, the school districts, and Rusk County in the same manner as it was prior to the creation of the TID.
In the WI Department of Revenue’s most recent TID Annual Report (2022), the community with the most TIDS is Milwaukee, followed closely behind by Oshkosh, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, and Madison. With nine TIDS, Ladysmith manages to rank 20th out of 436 communities. This is an extremely high number of TIDs for a municipality of its size. Other municipalities having nine TIDs include Stevens Point, Chippewa Falls, and Ripon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.