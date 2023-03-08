The Letters section of last weeks Ladysmith News (February 23, 2023) posted an article, which promoted cross-dressing in children calling it “an occasional fun event” and “play acting”. The author denied it being a “slap in God’s face nor a leading astray of young innocents”.
While I cannot say the author is encouraging the grooming of young children to accept such deviant behavior it certainly isn’t promoting Biblical truth.
Promoting cross-dressing to impressionable children appears as an attempt to lower a child’s inhibitions with the object of sexual abuse or deviant sexual behavior. It is a form of child grooming for future sexual abuse. This is not a form of children playing “dress up” where boys and girls dress in adult clothing for “pretending to be adults”. This is the beginning of grooming children to accept further sexual deviant behavior.
Militant transgender advocates are imposing their agenda of sexual perversion with uncompromising zeal on our schoolchildren.
