I see no harm in schools allowing children and teens to cross dress as an occasional fun event.  Such playacting is neither a slap in God’s face nor a leading astray of young innocents. 

It’s a form of burlesque with license to transgress a cultural taboo for a few hours and to see oneself as the “other”; and perhaps, to foster discussion about our present dress codes and the variable history of fashion, not to mention the appreciation male students may acquire for women’s liberation, when they don a dress in the middle of a northern winter. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.