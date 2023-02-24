I see no harm in schools allowing children and teens to cross dress as an occasional fun event. Such playacting is neither a slap in God’s face nor a leading astray of young innocents.
It’s a form of burlesque with license to transgress a cultural taboo for a few hours and to see oneself as the “other”; and perhaps, to foster discussion about our present dress codes and the variable history of fashion, not to mention the appreciation male students may acquire for women’s liberation, when they don a dress in the middle of a northern winter.
I strongly disagree that such an escapade is a tool for grooming. It’s fun play and can be educational.
Those parents who are dead set against allowing their children to participate in this activity have the right to keep their children at home that day. They have a right to their opinion and its religious underpinning.
I would just note that when they say 2 + 2 = 5, as an example of “left-leaning” mentality, they ought to see how they themselves are bending the truth by alleging that a playful, single-day exchange of dress between boys and girls adds up to serious, long-term identity confusion.
