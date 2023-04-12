I may someday ask for forgiveness for trying to ask the question to solve all human distress, but.
It seems to me the question, “what could go wrong?” is only asked in a sarcastic or joking manner, not as a serious question which would inspire or encourage societal change.
Building or construction: Prior to let’s say 1960 all buildings were built in the hopes of withstanding the worst that nature could dish out. Roofs had extreme slopes (4-to-1 or 1-to-4). Today, relatively flat roofs. What could go wrong? A winter like this one, tornadoes and deaths.
Urbanization: Multi-story and multi-family housing units. What could go wrong? Bad weather and no electricity. Twenty-six killed in Mississippi in this weekend’s tornadoes with many of the casualties living in mobile homes, probably.
Highway and recreation vehicles: Limited access and interstate highways. Let’s all go the same direction and same speed. Some of us have to go faster so we need 4 or 6 lanes all going the same direction. What could go wrong? Ice, wind, low visibility, cars and trucks so comfortable you can’t feel changing conditions. 100-car pile-ups. Deaths. Oh well, most of us made it.
When snowmobile, 4-wheelers, motorized boats were invented, speeds of 5 to 30mph were all that was possible. Now 60, 100 and 130 mph are possible.What could go wrong?
Media, entertainment, politics: Fox can lie about stolen elections, admit they lied for money and no repercussions. We can all have our own separate information/entertainment sources on our phones and computers. What could go wrong? Isolation. Suicides. Games and movies showing extra-human abilities but no compassionate interactions or relationships. What could go wrong. Inaccurate political ads. Much lower newspaper and news magazine readership. What could go wrong? Division and talk of another civil war.
School sports. Kids are taught to compete for their own glory and that of their schools. What could go wrong? Twenty percent of disabilities in America are job-related. Twenty percent are from birth and 60 percent are from recreation. See suicides and snowmobiles above.
Nationalism, defense spending. $800 billion of $1.7 trillion national budget goes to “defense”department. Also, we Americans, Russians and Israelies cannot allow Latin immigrants, Ukranians or Palestinians control or change our country or our concept of our country. What could go wrong?
Humans, let’s seriously ask what could go wrong with monoculture with thousands of chickens or contiguous acres without another living thing except our corn or soybeans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.