It appears that Tom Tiffany would like to be regarded as a serious member of Congress by his constituents, judging from recent press releases and scheduled town hall meetings. If that’s the case, then it doesn’t serve him well to have posted this message on Twitter on Jan. 10th:
“Joe Biden came after your guns.
He came after your free speech.
Now, he is coming after your gas stoves.”
None of those three things is true. All of my firearms are present and accounted for. What I’m doing now is free speech. And, no one is coming for my cooktop. Although, if not for the too-frequent power outages, I’d happily switch to electric. If it meant a tax break or rebate on the sale, then even better. But, his statements aren’t even close to true. Why would Tiffany want people to believe those things? Why does he feel comfortable saying them publicly?
Some people might have a narrower definition for the word “lie” than I do. I tend to use it as shorthand for a deliberate attempt to deceive. Regardless, voters should be actively discouraging deception, not giving elected officials a pass. The logical end to a broadening acceptance of lying is that it will ultimately render language meaningless. And, lying about our elections has proven to bring deadly consequences with it in the near term.
At a voter rally last fall, Tiffany was asked if he had talked to his colleagues about their violent rhetoric, in light of the fact that the House Speaker’s husband had just been attacked in his own home by an angry Trump supporter. His answer was, “Did you see Rand Paul’s tweet this morning?” and “Steve Scalese was shot by a Bernie supporter.” Such was his willingness to address the problem.
Now we have just seen the arrest of a Trump supporter and failed Republican candidate for office in New Mexico who had hired men to shoot at the homes of Democratic politicians. This came close to being murder, with a bullet passing through a 10-year-old girl’s bedroom while she slept. And Tom’s party will not make an effort to stop inciting angry, ignorant, and armed individuals with lies about our elections. They’ve made it clear that if you want them to stop, you’ll just have to stop re-electing them.
Tiffany needs to recognize that he can be a serious legislator or he can be a culture warrior. He can’t be both. He can discuss issues relevant to the voters or he can push the latest Fox News outrage. He can represent all of the people of the 7th CD or he can just represent angry gun nuts who don’t understand how government works. I hope he lets us know soon which of those we should expect to see.
