A.I. What is it? Here we are. We give up our privacy on a daily basis. For the sake of convenience we give consent and submit our personal information, our camera, our photos, our audio files, our bank records, our Medical Records, our DNA, our location and much more. Everything we do and look at on the internet is all being recorded, there is no deleting. 

We have “flock safety” cameras in our area. Our police officers are being asked to use cloud based cameras. Is this all for our good? 

