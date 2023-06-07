A.I. What is it? Here we are. We give up our privacy on a daily basis. For the sake of convenience we give consent and submit our personal information, our camera, our photos, our audio files, our bank records, our Medical Records, our DNA, our location and much more. Everything we do and look at on the internet is all being recorded, there is no deleting.
We have “flock safety” cameras in our area. Our police officers are being asked to use cloud based cameras. Is this all for our good?
University of Wisconsin Stout Instructor Dane Duetsch does a good job of explaining what Artificial Intelligence is and how it will affect our lives. It doesn’t affect me? Think again.
Duetsch served as Chief of IT Maintenance for Turkey. His military service goes much deeper into ARPANET, DARPA & other Cybersecurity operations. Retired US Airforce Captain, Dane has shared about the inroads A.I. is making at our doorsteps and even inside our homes, inside the heads & hearts of our children, our schools and our local governments…making true the spoken Word…”What is whispered in private rooms will be broadcast on the mountain tops.”
When it all comes down....... Who ya gonna call?
