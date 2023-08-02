Recently, a letter to the editor referenced parables from the Bible. Jesus never spoke without using parables. Jesus said he spoke in parables so that only his students would understand. But for those who accept the lawless one, instead of Christ, God leaves those people deluded by the lawless one so they all may be condemned who had pleasure in unrighteousness. The entire Bible is written as a parable, not to expose or clarify matters to people who are not his sheep, but to hide the meaning from those who love practicing sin. Oxen treading out the harvest are ministers. The good crop are the saints and weeds are the unrighteous. People are trees. We are to produce much good fruit. Nebuchadnezzar was listed in the Bible as a tree producing much good fruit. Trees not producing good fruit are to be cut down and thrown into the fire. Jesus is the tree of life. Lucifer is the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The first human beings believed Satan’s pitch (they ate of his fruit) that they could create a utopian society on their own without Christ. The fruit was Satan’s message. People today are still eating from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. They put their confidence in rulers like Joe Biden instead of Jesus Christ. People have the option of eating from the tree of life instead of continuing to eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.
Greg Jandrt
