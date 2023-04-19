So far in 2023, the UA has had more mass killings than days in the year, where a mass shooting means at least 4 people killed. Many of these killings involved the semi-automatic AR-15 that uses clips of between 10 and 50 cartridges. Most USA citizens, including many hunters, would like to see these types of guns banned along with limiting clip size for any big gun to 3 or 4. Hunters know that a clip of 3 or 4 is sufficient for hunting.
Many people resist banning of this type of gun, usually on the basis of losing their freedom of choice. Here is a choice that I would like them to consider—Are you willing to sacrifice a son or daughter of yours for your continued “freedom”? And when they scoff at such a choice because they know that the chances of actually losing their child is minuscule, I would point out that keeping such rifles simply insures that someone else’s child will die. That is not a reasonable trade-off.
