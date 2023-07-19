Last week we attended the open house and presentation by John Terrill at the restored depot and caboose in Weyerhaeuser. Congratulations to Dave and Lynn Wierzba and Chris Bush and committee members for a job well done on the restoration. And a very special ‘thank you” to John for his presentation and information on the history of Railroading and Weyerhaeuser.
The Ellison family has always been proud of the family railroading career and life in the village of Weyerhaeuser. Grandpa Mike came from Sweden and was conductor on the passenger train and Dad Reeve was a conductor on the freight train. I was fortunate to be able to ride the caboose often with my dad. Mr. Terrill had a very interesting printout with all the family names involved with the railroad and its various employees and crew members, but also lots of information on the town businesses, the surrounding communities and Rusk County in general. We have gotten so much information from John’s weekly “Looking Back” column in the Ladysmith News. We truly appreciate his interest and contributions to the history of Rusk County John also encourages any families with information or stories about their families regarding railroading or the early days of life in the Weyerhaeuser area to contact Chris Bush or John, and add to the stories they have. Thank you, John. God Bless you I!
