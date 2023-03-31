I’ve heard concerns about abortion rights in relation to the upcoming election of a Supreme Court Justice that have me confused. Since the ruling in Dobbs v Jackson whichoverturned the Roe decision, the 1849 law banning abortion became binding again. If a case concerning abortion were to come to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the justices’ job is to make a ruling based on the state constitution and the law in effect at the time of the case in question. I admit that I have not read the state constitution but since the 1849 law has not been successfully challenged in the years since its passage, I am assuming that the law was and is still constitutional. Any change to the law must come through the legislative branch. People have become too reliant on courts to change laws, which is not their rightful function. It is now up to the citizens of Wisconsin, through the legislature, not the court, to make that decision. I used to hear the pro-choice advocates claiming that
“We all want abortion to be safe, legal and rare.” I haven’t heard that claim for years now.
