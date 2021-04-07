The turnout was amazing for the Community Easter Egg Hunt in Bruce.
On behalf of the Bruce Boy Scouts of America Troop 56, I would like to clarify that the scouts did not put on or plan this event. We did help with some set up and stations that day, but this day was all planned and put on by Bruce Community members.
We were amazed, just as many others were, by how huge this event was and it was all planned in a couple weeks.
A lot of hard work went into this event, thanks to all of the organizers and those involved.
Kristi Blodgett, Troop 56
Bruce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.