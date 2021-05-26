Forty-three local and tribal health departments and healthcare providers including Rusk County Public Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Prevea Health officials, are jointly reminding everyone that vaccination is open to those 12 years and older.
Our organizations are working together to inform, educate, and protect everyone in our communities from COVID-19. Our doctors, nurses, and public health professionals are doing everything we can, but we need your help. You are the most important part of stopping this pandemic.
While vaccination is occurring, there is still a large portion of those 12 and older that haven’t
been vaccinated. None of the below signed counties have over 50 percent of their eligible population fully vaccinated. The current target remains at 80 percent of the population. We need everyone’s help to reach this goal. Getting the vaccine protects you, your family, and your community. Not getting vaccinated leaves you and your family open to catching the virus and getting sick, or worse.
What you should know:
Vaccines are safe. Each vaccine went through the necessary testing for effectiveness and safety before being reviewed and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additionally, these vaccines are being continuously monitored for any problems.
Vaccines work. People who get the vaccine are 89-100% less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.
When you are fully vaccinated you may NOT need to quarantine. Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
Vaccines are free and open to anyone 12 or older. You can find more information on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and how to get this free vaccine by visiting your county or healthcare provider’s website.
This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, but now is not the time to stop our efforts. Vaccination needs to occur while continuing all the other prevention and mitigation strategies. Simply put, handwashing, physical distancing, masking, and vaccination are efforts that work best when practiced together.
Western Region Healthcare and Public Health officials
