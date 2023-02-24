Cross dressing transgender day at Bruce Public Schools on February 1. Have the adults gone mad?
God said he created mankind male and female. Each sex has its role. God says he is not the author of confusion. Some say there is no definition of woman. Others say males can become female and females can become male.
People who become the children of God will receive an eternal inheritance from their Father. Those who remain slaves to sin do not receive an inheritance. That is why it is necessary to quit practicing sin. Crossdressing is sin (breaking God’s law and decrees).
It is commanded: Deuteronomy 22:5 “A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman’s garment, for all who do so are an abomination to the LORD your God.”
Where does the slippery slope lead?
Romans 26-32 “…God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due.
And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness… haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful; who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.”
Christ is our example. We are to walk in his footsteps. We are to develop a mind patterned after Christ’s. Those who do so are the children of God. They shall forever reside in the house with their Father and inherit all things (management of the earth, heavens and all life).
John 8:35-36 Jesus answered them, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin. And a slave does not abide in the house forever, but a son abides forever. Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.
I would discourage this sin of a man acting like a woman and a woman acting as a man. God created us male and female. It was his design. We follow his purposes. We are not to become “inventors of evil things”.
