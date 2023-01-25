Let’s wake up! Every election is consequential. And now here comes another, the nonpartisan primary, February 21, and the runoff, April 4 for Wisconsin State Supreme Court judge. This election could shift the court’s majority from conservative leaning to progressive leaning. 

Two conservatives and two progressives are running. It is entirely possible that if the election was held today, the top two conservatives would win because they both have better name recognition than our progressive candidates. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.