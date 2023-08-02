One of my favorite authors M. Scott Peck in his book ‘The Road Less Travelled’ stated ‘Life is Difficult’. I totally agree, at least that is my experience. And change makes life even more difficult. When I was employed as an educator one of the lessons I attempted (hopefully successfully) to get across was that there is one thing that is stable across our life span and that is change. But change brings uncertainty and uncertainty can and often does lead to feelings of insecurity. And from personal experience I don’t like to feel insecure - it is frightening. I think one of the reasons we resist change is it does frighten us. But one thing is happening in this world that even skeptics are starting to admit is that the worlds’ climate is changing. What we don’t necessarily agree upon is why.
Some say that it is a natural occurrence and we cannot do anything about the changing climate. I am not of that opinion. As I see it we (not just us as in the USA) as an industrialized world are a major factor in climate change. What stymies me as a ‘true believer in the current environmental climate crisis’ what can and should I do (if anything) to lessen the problem.
