Imagine you are a nine year old girl. You raise a goat for the 4 H organization slated for slaughter. When you get to the fair reality sets in. You find out that the goat you raised, fed, groomed, treated like a pet, since it was a small goat, is going to wind up being butchered and then barbecued

Her family saw how traumatized this made their daughter, so they went to the 4 H organization and asked to purchase the goat for the full price it would bring at auction. 4H says “NO”. Made fun of the request, stated they were going to auction the pet goat off, and made a point of  telling her family they would be barbecuing the goat.

