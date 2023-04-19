Imagine you are a nine year old girl. You raise a goat for the 4 H organization slated for slaughter. When you get to the fair reality sets in. You find out that the goat you raised, fed, groomed, treated like a pet, since it was a small goat, is going to wind up being butchered and then barbecued
Her family saw how traumatized this made their daughter, so they went to the 4 H organization and asked to purchase the goat for the full price it would bring at auction. 4H says “NO”. Made fun of the request, stated they were going to auction the pet goat off, and made a point of telling her family they would be barbecuing the goat.
Her mom decided to take matters into her own hands advocating for her daughter, by taking the goat to a animal sanctuary. 4H organization sent the cops in the middle of the night to raid the sanctuary and confiscated the pet goat.
Last time I went to the Junior Fair there are rows and rows of posters about 4H. They claim to teach kids about compassion. The Head, Heart, Hands, Health are the 4 H’s in 4 H and they are the four values members work on through fun and engaging programs.
Using her Head this 9 year old, was clearly thinking and wanted to protect her goat. Using her Heart, she had sympathy and compassion for her pet goat. Her Hands, lovely fed and cared for her goat. Health, 4H missed out on teaching this 9 year about compassion. Instead they traumatized her mental health, by not selling her pet goat back to her, and making a point it was going to be barbecued.
Contract or no contract parents should only sign the 4H contract for their children, making sure that they have the right to buy back the animal at a fair price. Knowing full well, small children cannot comprehend what’s in a contract, I can see lawsuits in the future defending children, if 4H continues to traumatize children.
